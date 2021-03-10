HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the largest oil refiners in the United States, HollyFrontier's capability to process a wide mix of crude and its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets is a real strength. The company’s exposure to the more stable cash flows from logistics segment diversifies earnings stream and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. Ample cash, an undrawn $1.35 billion revolving credit facility and an attractive debt maturity profile are other positives in the HollyFrontier story. However, the company has been bogged down by the coronavirus-induced oil products demand destruction, especially that of gasoline. Execution risk associated with the renewables transformation strategy is another negative in the downstream operator's story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.71.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

