Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

HTH stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

