Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 985,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of HRC opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.