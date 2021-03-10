HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,382 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nokia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

