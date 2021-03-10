HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 81,143 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of BCSF opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

