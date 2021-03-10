HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $10,152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $3,885,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $3,158,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $986,000.

USEP opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

