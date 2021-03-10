HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $390.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

