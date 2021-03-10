HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

