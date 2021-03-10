HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,598 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 242.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

