HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 13,394 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 343,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

