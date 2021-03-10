Heritage Trust Co Has $5.66 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,957,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,999,000 after acquiring an additional 623,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $245,192.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,668 shares of company stock worth $4,229,058. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.78. 94,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,969. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

