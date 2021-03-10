Heritage Trust Co Has $10.22 Million Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN comprises 1.7% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co owned 3.13% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAPE. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $6,215,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000.

CAPE stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.84. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $190.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.