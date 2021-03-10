Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Helios Technologies traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

