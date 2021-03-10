HedgeTrade Achieves Market Cap of $396.65 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $396.65 million and $65,601.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002496 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00043173 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006400 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018416 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

