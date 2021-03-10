Head to Head Survey: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) & Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Broadmark Realty Capital and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Welltower 2 14 6 0 2.18

Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $60.98, suggesting a potential downside of 15.58%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Welltower.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56% Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.38 $75.24 million N/A N/A Welltower $5.12 billion 5.89 $1.23 billion $4.16 17.36

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Welltower on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

