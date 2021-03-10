Head-To-Head Contrast: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) vs. First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

This table compares AXIS Capital and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital -2.53% -2.79% -0.50% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

91.1% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXIS Capital and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.17 billion 0.84 $323.47 million $2.52 20.43 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.21 $15.36 million N/A N/A

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AXIS Capital and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.