Harvest Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $125.24 million and $3.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $248.31 or 0.00453025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001185 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 527,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,372 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

