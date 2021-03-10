HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002777 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.70 million and $14.06 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.29 or 0.00533265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00070166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00077741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00532136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00076581 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

