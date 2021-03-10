HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HONE stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.