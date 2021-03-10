Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $41.86. 1,249,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,540,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.