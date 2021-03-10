Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

HNRG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 11,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

