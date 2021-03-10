H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

