GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $41.77 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,052,677 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

