Guider Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,696.99 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $22,696.99 and $301.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00786444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.