GTT Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 1,206 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 40.4% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 144,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 421.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,226. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.65.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

