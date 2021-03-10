Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro Purchases 4,244 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Ferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Kevin Ferro acquired 500 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,425.00.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

