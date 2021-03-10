Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,576.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

