Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$75.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$40.77 and a 52 week high of C$80.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

