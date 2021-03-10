Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.53

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 13158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.
GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $738.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.
