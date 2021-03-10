Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.53

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 13158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $738.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

