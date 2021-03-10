GNY Price Hits $1.59 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, GNY has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $306.55 million and approximately $564,018.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00056981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.19 or 0.00785128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00027255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

