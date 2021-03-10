Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.40% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $319.05 million, a PE ratio of -163.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

