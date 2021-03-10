Gevo (GEVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. Noble Financial increased their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

