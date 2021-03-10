Gerard R. Host Sells 20,000 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 14,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,405. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trustmark by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

