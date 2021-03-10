Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 6.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.99. 1,081,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 970,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,219,163 shares of company stock worth $67,800,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

