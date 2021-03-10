GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €39.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.19 ($35.51).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €33.44 ($39.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.03. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.69.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

