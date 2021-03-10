GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by Independent Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.66 ($36.07).

Shares of G1A stock traded down €1.44 ($1.69) on Wednesday, hitting €32.00 ($37.65). 780,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.00 and a 200 day moving average of €29.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

