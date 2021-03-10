GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $166,511.32 and $27.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.05 or 0.00361389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 533.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000154 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.