Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMDA. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

