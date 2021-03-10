Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,518 ($19.83).

Shares of LON:GYS opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.92) on Wednesday. Gamesys Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,462 ($19.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,347.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,202.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

