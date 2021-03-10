Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Trading 13.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) traded up 13.9% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $12.74. 288,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 92,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Specifically, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

GAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $244.49 million, a PE ratio of -84.96, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

