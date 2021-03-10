FY2024 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.27.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of EGP opened at $137.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.