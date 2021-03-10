FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

NERV stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

