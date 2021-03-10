FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Lifted by KeyCorp

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nucor in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE NUE opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

