Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

