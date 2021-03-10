Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

FNKO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $690.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Funko by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

