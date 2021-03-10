Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 977,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $24,732,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

