Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 391,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 288,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

FREQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,162. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

