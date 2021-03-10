Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

