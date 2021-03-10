Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Trading Up 6.9%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $52.10. Approximately 966,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 961,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter.

In other Freedom news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freedom by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freedom by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freedom by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Freedom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

