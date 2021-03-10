Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

FMCC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 877,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts predict that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

